Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: crank seals, right? #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Bayfield, CO Age 40 Posts 696 crank seals, right? Picked up a 1995 GTX (657x engine) as a project ski, and it has been a project.



Previous owner stated it wouldn't do anything other than idle in the water, would bog and die off idle, thought it was a carb issue, didn't know how to rebuild carbs. We compression tested it and found good compression. I noted it had original gray tempo fuel line and also was confident it was a carb issue.



I got it home and replaced all of the fuel lines, cleaned out and confirmed the fuel selector was not clogged, replaced the o-ring and filter, and then rebuilt the carbs.



When rebuilding the carbs, I didn't find them terrible, no green goo. I did find a stuck needle and seat, the low speed screw on one carb all the way closed, and one carb filter mostly full of sediment. I verified it had the stock jetting and I reused the stock popoff springs, which were the same length and showed the same resistance (I don't have a tester). I was 100% positive I'd found the issue with replacing the needle and seat, new filters and correctly adjusting out the low speed screw.



Nope. Same issue only modestly better. Idles great, lean bog off idle, and it will not tune out. Best I can get is with the lows about 2 1/4 out (full turn past stock). There, if the engine is cold it will come off idle slightly flat but otherwise run well through the RPM and throttle range, but after it warms up it only runs well on the high speed jet, if you can get it there.



Another data point, the boat is run at 7400 feet elevation, so there is no way in hell it should need to have the lows turned way out if everything was ok.



I've since opened the carbs up two more times. They are clean and nothing is clogged, and I didn't screw up rebuilding them according to the schematics.



The boat runs the same on the reserve pickup, so that should rule out a pickup problem unless both are broke?



The fact that high RPM runs fine makes me want to rule out ignition. A good idle with easy starting and good upper RPM operation also make me think rotary valve is timed ok.



So, that leaves crank seals, right? I took the PTO cover off, it looks clean in there with no oil smutz on that flywheel. I haven't looked at the stator cover. No hydrolocking on oil or anything like that, but on the trailer idling it does seem smokier than I would expect.



Anything I should rule out before I yank the engine and start really looking for air leaks?



Thanks... 1992 750SX with mods

1991 X-2

1996 SS



I have more skis than friends. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,153 Re: crank seals, right? Better check compression to start , especially at 7400 ft , the no power zone on a good 2 stroke engine , bet it's below 110 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules