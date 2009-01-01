|
1989 650SX Electrical Problem
Hi all,
I'm new to this forum...
I've got a 1989 Kawasaki 650sx that has been with me for 30 years and looked after very well.
No major issues until now... there's no spark but cranking.
Does anyone have info on measuring with a multimeter the Ebox components and Stator?
What would be the measurement for all 4 components?
Measuring Starter Solenoid
Measuring Regulator/Rectifier
Measuring CDI
& Measuring Stator
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
-
Re: 1989 650SX Electrical Problem
It sounds like you know your way around small engine electrical systems. You can find a PDF of a service manual here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3311375
Note that no spark could be a stuck stop switch or a stop switch circuit that is in a closed condition (it's normally open).
