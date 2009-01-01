Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 650SX Electrical Problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Sydney, Australia Age 50 Posts 1 1989 650SX Electrical Problem Hi all,



I'm new to this forum...



I've got a 1989 Kawasaki 650sx that has been with me for 30 years and looked after very well.

No major issues until now... there's no spark but cranking.

Does anyone have info on measuring with a multimeter the Ebox components and Stator?



What would be the measurement for all 4 components?



Measuring Starter Solenoid

Measuring Regulator/Rectifier

Measuring CDI

& Measuring Stator



It sounds like you know your way around small engine electrical systems. You can find a PDF of a service manual here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3311375

Note that no spark could be a stuck stop switch or a stop switch circuit that is in a closed condition (it's normally open).



Note that no spark could be a stuck stop switch or a stop switch circuit that is in a closed condition (it's normally open).



