 1989 650SX Electrical Problem
  Today, 09:26 PM #1
    PK
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Sydney, Australia
    Age
    50
    Posts
    1

    1989 650SX Electrical Problem

    Hi all,

    I'm new to this forum...

    I've got a 1989 Kawasaki 650sx that has been with me for 30 years and looked after very well.
    No major issues until now... there's no spark but cranking.
    Does anyone have info on measuring with a multimeter the Ebox components and Stator?

    What would be the measurement for all 4 components?

    Measuring Starter Solenoid
    Measuring Regulator/Rectifier
    Measuring CDI
    & Measuring Stator

    Any help would be greatly appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:01 PM #2
    linkman
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    54
    Posts
    10,643

    Re: 1989 650SX Electrical Problem

    It sounds like you know your way around small engine electrical systems. You can find a PDF of a service manual here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3311375

    Note that no spark could be a stuck stop switch or a stop switch circuit that is in a closed condition (it's normally open).
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
