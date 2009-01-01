Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 09 Cruiser SHO - sudden shut off and loss of all power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location New Jersey Posts 3 09 Cruiser SHO - sudden shut off and loss of all power Quick back story in case it's relevant: over winter I installed the Riva air filter and ribbon delete. I also have free flow exhaust (removed muffler for straight pipe) and blow off valve.



Took ski out for first time today since modding and was running great for the first 5-10 minutes. Then the ski instantly lost all power. Completely shut off, everything. No motor, no electrical. Couldn't restart. Tried multiple keys, checked battery connections for tightness, and had battery checked after getting towed to ramp. Still nothing. Can't get power on the dash even.



When battery was connected with key in and pressing the start button in the garage where it's quiet I can hear a single slight small click at rear of engine bay. Other than that, nothing. No lights, no turn over, nothing.



Any ideas from the group? Thanks for any help. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location THE BEACH..LONG ISLAND NY Posts 136 Re: 09 Cruiser SHO - sudden shut off and loss of all power I had a similar issue and it turned out to be the Start/Stop switch.

After a bit of cleaning it cranked and started, then I put it in the water and it started fine but it wouldnt stay running if I took finger pressure off of the start button once it was running.

Im in the process of replacing that switch now.

I have a 2005 FX Cruiser.





