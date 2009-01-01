Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Boyesen RAD Valves and Reeds #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2014 Location Colorado Springs, CO Posts 22 Boyesen RAD Valves and Reeds The reeds on the RAD Valves look to be in good shape, but I have no idea how many hours they have on them. I also have a pair of carbon reed cages that are sort of a RAD valve copy and use the RAD valve reeds. The reeds are on these are shot, but I have a new set of Boyesen Pro 131 Dual stage reeds that will fit the copies or the real RAD valves. Asking $100 for the RAD Valves, $40 for the copy cages, $100 for the reeds or $225 for all three together shipped CONUS.







Rad Valves.JPGRad Valves2.JPGRad Copy.JPGRad Copy2.JPGReeds.JPGReeds2.JPGReeds3.JPG

