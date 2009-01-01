|
Seadoo Wake 155 stalling
My 2007 Wake 155 is stalling after running a few miles, it stalls as if the key kill switch is being pulled, instantly stalling. It will not start up again until I remove and re-attach key, then it starts right up and runs good for awhile again. Also, it acts like it wants to stall, almost stops, but then I hear the double beep as if the key is being attached and idles back up continues to run. I checked it by attaching key and moving wires and banging on handle bars thinking maybe a bad connection? No luck. Anybody know what maybe wrong?
