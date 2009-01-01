Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 XP runs, but no electronics #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Oregon Posts 1 97 XP runs, but no electronics So I bought an XP recently. The guy just told me it has "electrical issues." So here is what it is doing... you put the key on and no beep, and no sign of any electrical activity on the cluster. But it fires up just fine. VTS doesn't work either. I haven't had it out on the water yet so I don't know if the speedo works. The gas gauge doesn't work. I've checked the 5 fuses on the MPEM and they all look good, I've unplugged the 2 connectors and all terminals look good, I checked the one fuse in the solenoid box and it looks good too. I know for sure the beeper is hooked up because i had to put a new hood on it (super pain in the *** by the way) so I know it is hooked up.



I honestly don't care if there is no beep...but I'm kinda stumped because I thought if it was a bad MPEM it wouldn't start at all.



Would love some input.

Thanks!

