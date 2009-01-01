Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Superjet bendix re-engaging the flywheel? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Lodi, CA Posts 409 2001 Superjet bendix re-engaging the flywheel? Ive got a Wamiltons ported 701, MSD, stock flywheel, stock stator. After doing some subs and nose stabs, I shut the ski off. It wouldnt start again because the bendix now catches the flywheel after a bit of cranking. I replaced my brass bushing in the case, tried 2 different (working) bendix, changed the spring in the front case, added an extra washer, and it still wont stay running. Itll fire and then make a terrible clunking noise coming from the flywheel cover. Ive cranked the ski while putting pressure on the stout of the bendix. The bendix engages the flywheel, retracts, and then bounces back into the flywheel. I feel like Ive done everything possible, so here I am.



Yes, I do have the washer in the rear of the bendix. Ive tried different washers there too to no avail.



Any advice is appreciated. 93' Kawasaki 550sx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules