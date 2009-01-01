Ive got a Wamiltons ported 701, MSD, stock flywheel, stock stator. After doing some subs and nose stabs, I shut the ski off. It wouldnt start again because the bendix now catches the flywheel after a bit of cranking. I replaced my brass bushing in the case, tried 2 different (working) bendix, changed the spring in the front case, added an extra washer, and it still wont stay running. Itll fire and then make a terrible clunking noise coming from the flywheel cover. Ive cranked the ski while putting pressure on the stout of the bendix. The bendix engages the flywheel, retracts, and then bounces back into the flywheel. I feel like Ive done everything possible, so here I am.

Yes, I do have the washer in the rear of the bendix. Ive tried different washers there too to no avail.

Any advice is appreciated.