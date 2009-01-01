|
2001 Superjet bendix re-engaging the flywheel?
Ive got a Wamiltons ported 701, MSD, stock flywheel, stock stator. After doing some subs and nose stabs, I shut the ski off. It wouldnt start again because the bendix now catches the flywheel after a bit of cranking. I replaced my brass bushing in the case, tried 2 different (working) bendix, changed the spring in the front case, added an extra washer, and it still wont stay running. Itll fire and then make a terrible clunking noise coming from the flywheel cover. Ive cranked the ski while putting pressure on the stout of the bendix. The bendix engages the flywheel, retracts, and then bounces back into the flywheel. I feel like Ive done everything possible, so here I am.
Yes, I do have the washer in the rear of the bendix. Ive tried different washers there too to no avail.
Any advice is appreciated.
