 Twin Keihin CDKII tuning help!
  Today, 07:27 PM #1
    KAWIX2BEST
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    TX
    Twin Keihin CDKII tuning help!

    After attempting to tune my ski for the past week, i have finally decided to ask for help! imagine that. i just recently swapped a Kawasaki 750 motor into my x2, but just cant get the thing to run! my ski is running a Westcoast pipe, Westcoast exhaust manifold, ocean pro high compression head, 86 waterbox, ocean pro vortex spark arrestors, and dual 40mm Keihins. my ski has 195 compression (sea level). my Carbs are 3 jet carbs (slow, mid, and high), i have changed the mid and slow speed jet as followed. slow 72-80, mid 45-50. the pop-off pressure is also lowered to 15 psi. the ski will not start unless the choke is used at first, and after it starts with the choke, it will run for a short period of time, and then die down. there is no crispness in the throttle. when the ski is running, and i rev the throttle, the rpm's do not decrease after i let go off the throttle. my low speed set screw is currently 1 1/4 out, and my high speed jet is completely closed, as i am trying to tune the first 1/3 of throttle. I am also testing on a water hose.

    hopefully i can get some help, i need my "BRAAP"!

    thanks!
  Today, 08:48 PM #2
    Twinturbostang
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    CT
    Re: Twin Keihin CDKII tuning help!

    Few things first.
    Take that front cup and put it on the closest trash can just have the breather vent right there on top the tank so you don't run the risk of a blockage of water. Next cut all this lines going up to the fuel switch, they have a real air leak issue with age and can also hurt the motor. Run you feed straight from the res pickup to the car and block the other pickup or make it a 2nd breather.

    Step 2 find a set of sxr carbs or a 44 sbn single and put the keihin in the trash next to that water motor blower upper cup.
    RAD DUDES
    www.RadDudesFI.com
    www.Jetskiporn.com
    95 X2 Kawi Dasa Powered , Last one of the Era http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=223257
    I sell drugs to support my Ski addiction
