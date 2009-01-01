|
|
-
Buying a 96 780 slt
Hello everyone. Im currently looking to upgrade from my 91 waverunner lx, and and going to be picking up a 96 780 slt. I am very committed to this ski, and i have been told that it has been recently tuned up, and is ready to go. I know polaris has some issues with lean fuel mixtures. i have been reading alot of the stickys that have been posted on several forums. I feel like this should be a good ski. It looks to be in very good physical condition as well. I posted a question about it to reddit and was instantly roasted, and told how terrible of a decision i was making. I am very mechanically and electrically inclined, and 2 strokes do not phase me. I would like to know what some things are i can do to this ski to prolong its life, and negate engine failures. I was also looking for places to buy parts. i heard these have a tri output fuel pump, and should be rebuilt. where can i find a rebuild kit at? any other useful tips on this model of ski? anything would be appreciated.
Thanks!
