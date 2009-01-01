Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650SX/44mm SBN Throttle Cable Bracket? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 61 Posts 3,258 650SX/44mm SBN Throttle Cable Bracket? All the throttle cable brackets I am seeing appear to be for top pull like an X2, but the 650 SX stock throttle cable comes in from the bottom and the intake manifold I have doesn't have a bracket. What is everybody using for a throttle cable bracket when converting to a 44mm SBN and where to purchase?





Re: 650SX/44mm SBN Throttle Cable Bracket?

Chris, Hot Products has a couple different brackets available for different applications

Re: 650SX/44mm SBN Throttle Cable Bracket?

Hey Jon, those are some of the ones I was looking at. I see the diaphragm cover mount and fuel pump mount, but I can't tell if any of them would work with bottom pull? I don't have the boat here to make something so that's out...





