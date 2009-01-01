|
650SX/44mm SBN Throttle Cable Bracket?
All the throttle cable brackets I am seeing appear to be for top pull like an X2, but the 650 SX stock throttle cable comes in from the bottom and the intake manifold I have doesn't have a bracket. What is everybody using for a throttle cable bracket when converting to a 44mm SBN and where to purchase?
Re: 650SX/44mm SBN Throttle Cable Bracket?
Chris, Hot Products has a couple different brackets available for different applications
Re: 650SX/44mm SBN Throttle Cable Bracket?
Hey Jon, those are some of the ones I was looking at. I see the diaphragm cover mount and fuel pump mount, but I can't tell if any of them would work with bottom pull? I don't have the boat here to make something so that's out...
