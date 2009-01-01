Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Carb replacement Mikuni 44 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Illinois Posts 10 JS550 Carb replacement Mikuni 44 So I have a 89 JS550 that will not start. Love the machine but it seems to have an issue starting pretty regularly.



So here is what I know and read.

- If I just crank it and try to start normal it just turns and turns.

- If I use the primer, it will start for the 3 seconds it has fuel.

- had the existing card rebuilt and still same result.



Ok, clearly a fuel issue, I know I have spark as it will start with the primer. I checked compression. So I search the forums and it seems it is time to replace the carb. Everything I read say get the Mikuni 44 with spacer.



So I purchase

- Mikuni 44mm carb



- spacer - here is what I purchased https://www.watcon.com/intake-manifo...category_id=22



- jetting kit



Go to put it on, and even with the spacer, I am still hitting the engine.



3 questions:



1) Did i read something wrong? Will the Mikuni 44 work on a '89 JS550?

2) If #1 is yes, is there a different spacer I should be using?

3) The mechanic helping me says there is a rev limiter off the old carb. Should he just bypass that? or is there another way he should know about.



The guy helping me know pwc, he is a seadoo mechanic. Just not totaly sure about the kawasaki.



Also, If there is something I missed, please let me know. this is clearly a fuel issue, and I think we have it down to the carb/fuel pump, but if you think there is something else to look at any help is appreciated.



