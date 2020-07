Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder Valve Replacement - Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Annapolis Posts 9 PJS 550 Reed Cylinder Valve Replacement - Help Does anyone know what type of Reed Valves can be used as replacement valves in a PJS 550 Reed Cylinder? I'm hoping something on the market today is compatible with the old PJS Reed cylinders. The reeds valves appear to be larger than that of a stock 550 reed valve. I had to use 750 intake gaskets when bolting up the intake manifold as the stock gaskets were to small. Thanks in advance. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 36 Posts 209 Re: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder Valve Replacement - Help Any 750/800/1100 Reed and cage should fit.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Annapolis Posts 9 Re: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder Valve Replacement - Help Originally Posted by JustStandups Originally Posted by Any 750/800/1100 Reed and cage should fit.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



Any recommendation on Brand of Reed Valves to purchase? Last edited by Iremen; Today at 09:53 AM . #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 36 Posts 209 Re: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder Valve Replacement - Help The NOS PJS reeds I have all say Boyesen, so I usually have stuck with those in my PJS motors. If you're questioning your old ones check for any signs of cracks starting and hold them up to a light from the inside and look for gaps on the outer edges to make sure they are sealing good and not warped.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,146 Re: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder Valve Replacement - Help Six petal or eight petal ? #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,146 Re: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder Valve Replacement - Help image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg

Some pjs Reed cylinder had adapters , from pjs , to put 6 petal Reed cages on them for rec motors , note pics , pjs virgin T5 cylinder @ a 74.5 bore , never ran , yet Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 10:43 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules