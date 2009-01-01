Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 FXHO won't start #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2006 Location Suburbs of Philly Age 50 Posts 115 06 FXHO won't start Please help.



I have an 06 FXHO. It has not run since last year, and I've had no issues ever with it, even after winter storage. This season I replaced the battery and the spark plugs, but the machine will not start. I put fuel directly into the injectors and it fires briefly but then stops. Any suggestions for my next course of action, and links to any videos would also help. I'm thinking no fuel pressure or bad fuel pump, but I have no way to check without suggestions. I can turn a wrench but my diagnostic skills are lacking. Again please help and thanks in advance. 2006 VX110 Deluxe and the wife liked it so much she let me also get an '06 FXHO. PWC's What a RUSH!!!

