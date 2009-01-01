|
97 gtx bogs wont rev more than 4400 rpm
97 GTX.
cleared cylinders of 2 stroke oil,
replaced carbs with new carbs
changed fuel lines, and fuel selector, runs and revs fine on trailer
took it out for maiden voyage,
wont rev past 4400 rpm, bogs when putting full throttle
Checked voltage on trailer at battery on full rev, 13.8v ( ruled out rectifier)
Plugs seem clean however one doesn't look like it was fired at all
idles approx 1300-1500 in water
where to look?
Rave valves?
coil?
