97 gtx bogs wont rev more than 4400 rpm

97 GTX.

cleared cylinders of 2 stroke oil,

replaced carbs with new carbs

changed fuel lines, and fuel selector, runs and revs fine on trailer

took it out for maiden voyage,

wont rev past 4400 rpm, bogs when putting full throttle

Checked voltage on trailer at battery on full rev, 13.8v ( ruled out rectifier)

Plugs seem clean however one doesn't look like it was fired at all

idles approx 1300-1500 in water

where to look?

Rave valves?

coil?



