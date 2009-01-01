Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kaw 750sxi pro with Factory pipe 1998 in Ohio #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2007 Location Ontario, OH Posts 42 Kaw 750sxi pro with Factory pipe 1998 in Ohio Original turquoise engine, Mikuni 1 carbs, jetted for Factory pipe, Prok flame arrestors. Worx intake grate and extended ride plate.

New turf and new battery last year. Primer kit installed, handle pole tension, starts quickly and accelerates like crazy. Previous owners ran on a river so bottom of the hull is loaded with scratches and possibly some epoxy. I'm no expert but it looks like some kind of epoxy or bondo peeling off on the bottom. Compression checked at 140 each. Handles like a dream on the water. I love the sxi pro handling but this jetski accelerates too fast for my tiny lake. I love the quiet running sound of the Factory pipe at idle but unless, Ive been told wrong, there is nothing I can do about the jump in acceleration from planing speed to wide open. Pix available on Mansfield Craigslist. Losing my patience trying to get them up here. I will keep working on it. Please make offer! Last edited by gimmeglass; Today at 06:59 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

