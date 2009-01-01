Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '02 900STS (JT900B4) Won't crank/not a sound #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jacksonville, TX Age 80 Posts 49 '02 900STS (JT900B4) Won't crank/not a sound I checked battery, connections, etc. Opened the control box. The voltage regulator is swollen/cracked.

After removing reg. I found a broken red (16/18 gauge) wire. Broken end in area of the regulator. Other end connected to fuse holder.

The regulator connector has a similar red wire attached in good shape. It connected to igniter.

