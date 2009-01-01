|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
'02 900STS (JT900B4) Won't crank/not a sound
I checked battery, connections, etc. Opened the control box. The voltage regulator is swollen/cracked.
After removing reg. I found a broken red (16/18 gauge) wire. Broken end in area of the regulator. Other end connected to fuse holder.
The regulator connector has a similar red wire attached in good shape. It connected to igniter.
Where's it belong?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules