Going into it, I was told the timing chain is broke. Upon inspection, and talking to previous owner, I found out he had the ski winterized by the same shop for the last 5 years. On the first time out for this season, going about 15mph, the engine quit. He said he used an oar to get to shore. He then took in to a honda dealer to get it checked out. They pulled the valve cover and found the timing cover was broke. He decided to not have them fix it. They put the machine outside, without the valve cover installed, without the seat installed, and only the cover back on. It rained for a few days before he picked it back up. Apparently upon pickup, there was 2" of water in the bottom. I have no idea how much went in the motor. He then had a buddy come over to look at it with him, did some compression checks and stuff. They said two cylinders had compression, two did not. I figured there was a hole in a piston or two.



So that brings up to today. I am starting to dive in, and found the motor turns over fine. The chain is broke at the bottom, so the top chain guide is holding the cams in a position that has some valves depressed slightly. For the time being, i'll assume this is why these two cylinders don't have compression. I found that the oil is contaminated with water, and is milkshake. The oil tank was to the top line, cold obviously. The drain tube was to the top. So i've been sucking all that out, and will be putting in 50/50 marvel mystery oil and 10w/40 and turning the engine over with the starter to try and work that contaminated oil out.



Meanwile, I was poking around and looking at different things, and noticed the turbo charger, on the intake side (cold) had water in it. So i sucked that out and made sure the impeller turns freely; which it does. But how did water get in there? I don't know if the exhaust side has water yet, but i did notice some milkshake sitting in the pump outlet. So guessing so.



That's as far as i've gotten in the short term. I assume i'll need to pull the motor for nothing else than to replace the timing chain. According to the service manual, the exhaust manifold can only be removed if the engine is pulled. Kinda a bummer. I was thinking about pulling the head in the machine. Guess not.



I've done some research, and some brainstorming, and i can't come up with a good reason that the timing chain would break. Especially if all the valves and cams rotate freely. The bottom gear turns with the motor as normal. I'm unsure if the water in the motor is what caused the timing chain to break, or if the water is an after effect.



So my questions that i don't have an answer to:



1. How did water get mixed with the oil, besides the obvious letting it sit out in the rain?...... The amount of milkshake oil in this machine, makes me think it was stirred up with the engine running. But i know the guy was turning the engine over a bunch. Maybe that did it? Not sure.

2. Why would the timing chain break? Has this ever been known to happen to these Honda motors?

3. Any common sources of failure with these engines that would give my issue that i need to investigate once i have engine out?



Thanks for the assistance folks.



-Ryan

2003 F-12X -Stock- 165 hrs. Currently Engine is broke

