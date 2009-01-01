|
Tigershark 640 wont run in water unless exhaust is lifted out
Hi everybody! I have a 1994 Barracuda 640 with 155PSI on both cylinders. I just cleaned the carbs, did a new head gasket, and new battery. The issue Ive been having is getting the jetski to start in the water. The only way to get it to run is lifting the exhuast out of the water. The jetski will run perfect out of the water. Ive tried doing some research and I think it might be the reeds? Its acting like it has an airleak somewhere.
