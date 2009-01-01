Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tigershark 640 wont run in water unless exhaust is lifted out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Minnesota Posts 1 Tigershark 640 wont run in water unless exhaust is lifted out Hi everybody! I have a 1994 Barracuda 640 with 155PSI on both cylinders. I just cleaned the carbs, did a new head gasket, and new battery. The issue Ive been having is getting the jetski to start in the water. The only way to get it to run is lifting the exhuast out of the water. The jetski will run perfect out of the water. Ive tried doing some research and I think it might be the reeds? Its acting like it has an airleak somewhere. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) GustoGuy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

