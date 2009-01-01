|
PWCToday Regular
94 VXR Pro: Installing a cooling bypass
So, I've resurrected an old VXR Pro, and part of bringing it back to life was replacing the blown out water box with a straight piece of ABS from the hardware store. I picked ABS over PVC because it can handle slightly higher temperatures. I'd like to add a cooling bypass for peace of mind so that I can make sure water is flowing through, and test the temperature with my hand while riding. Side from the deleted water box and a WSM CDI, the ski is stock.
Do you guys think adding a pisser dry out my exhaust too much and cause problems with the exhaust being too hot?
