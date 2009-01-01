Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 VXR Pro: Installing a cooling bypass #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location Raleigh, NC Age 42 Posts 67 94 VXR Pro: Installing a cooling bypass So, I've resurrected an old VXR Pro, and part of bringing it back to life was replacing the blown out water box with a straight piece of ABS from the hardware store. I picked ABS over PVC because it can handle slightly higher temperatures. I'd like to add a cooling bypass for peace of mind so that I can make sure water is flowing through, and test the temperature with my hand while riding. Side from the deleted water box and a WSM CDI, the ski is stock.



Do you guys think adding a pisser dry out my exhaust too much and cause problems with the exhaust being too hot? Peace,



N Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) whazguude Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules