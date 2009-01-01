Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 89 JS550 Hard "Hot" Starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location College Station, TX Posts 3 89 JS550 Hard "Hot" Starting Stock 89 Kawi JS550 'pp' other than an ocean pro f/a and Mikuni BN44



After ~5 years of running incredible strong. I've kept up on maintenance and what not. No saltwater. Carb rebuilds every now and then. This problem just started all of the sudden, nothing comes to mind that caused it.



Starts like normal on cold start ~4-5 seconds of cranking both in/out of the water. Plenty of power right out of the hole and has plenty of top end. I can ride it all day/night so long as I dont turn it off. Carb is tuned, as it has always been and runs like a dream. However, if I turn it off and want to hangout for a bit, it doesn't want to restart. When I crank it over the starter seems to be strong like on a cold start and eventually the starter disengages and the motor wants to run, but I have to hold the throttle at WOT and it just limps until it bogs/dies 2 seconds later. Almost as if the water box was leaking or full and it doesn't have enough "oomph" to overcome the back pressure. But if I lift the back end out of the water and unload the prop it seems to fire right up, ill drop the back end in and take off and be perfectly fine. There are no leaks in any hoses/lines. I have my fuel routing directly from tank->carb->tank with a restrictor in return line.



I imagine it is either the starter unable to spin the motor fast enough to build enough pressure in carb to overcome pop off pressure? But it seems like its almost getting too much fuel and bogging down like I cant get enough air with WOT to lean it out.



Or it could possibly be my BN44. I recently rebuilt it and put the same spring in so pop-off pressure shouldn't have changed and I got a new needle/seat because I thought the seat was leaking and making it over rich, but that didnt seem to change it. I am not 100% what the pop-off pressure exactly is but ive never had any issues in the past with the spring ive had in it so never bothered to change/check it.



I imagine most people will say to just get an SBN44 but ive never had any issues with my BN44 and it has run great for me for 5/6 years. Any ideas?! Last edited by azrider18; Today at 12:42 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,739 Re: 89 JS550 Hard "Hot" Starting Likely a leaking needle, test again. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 01:34 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules