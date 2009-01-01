|
After Ride maintenance
1989 kawa 650sx, just bought recently, how long should i run it after riding it to blow out the water? Newb Question
Re: After Ride maintenance
just blip it wide open about 3 times letting it settle to idle each time.
Re: After Ride maintenance
