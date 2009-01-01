 After Ride maintenance
  Today, 11:19 AM #1
    SgtSirus
    PWCToday Newbie
    After Ride maintenance

    1989 kawa 650sx, just bought recently, how long should i run it after riding it to blow out the water? Newb Question

    Thanks
  Today, 01:01 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: After Ride maintenance

    just blip it wide open about 3 times letting it settle to idle each time.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 01:03 PM #3
    SgtSirus
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: After Ride maintenance

    Thanks
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 