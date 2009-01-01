Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: After Ride maintenance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Grant Alabama Age 33 Posts 2 After Ride maintenance 1989 kawa 650sx, just bought recently, how long should i run it after riding it to blow out the water? Newb Question



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,123 Re: After Ride maintenance just blip it wide open about 3 times letting it settle to idle each time. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Grant Alabama Age 33 Posts 2 Re: After Ride maintenance Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Myself, YamasakiFord Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules