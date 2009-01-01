Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Seadoo 3d idles Rough tough to start. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location boston Age 44 Posts 1 2004 Seadoo 3d idles Rough tough to start. I have a seadoo 3d and it is tough to start and when it does it runs rough. Last time I had it out felt like it was only running on one cylinder and would go fast and then bogg down. Checked the spark plugs, compression good 110psi, fuel about 50psi, so I am at a loss. I think from what I read it is the rectifier. Any ideas?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules