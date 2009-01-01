Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '91 kawasaki sc full throttle problem weird #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 67 '91 kawasaki sc full throttle problem weird Hi, When I'm on the water and hit throttle for full speed, sometimes I get it and sometimes I don't. Nothing wrong with cable. You can hear that motor just won't turn up. Probably getting about 3/4 when it doesn't turn up all the way. Might get full throttle several times or just once. Comes and goes. In driveway hooked up to water, problem gets weird (er). "idle speed" starts to rise alot without me doing anything, squeeze trigger, no throttle up, but as soon as release trigger, idle goes back down some, then starts back up again. Squeeze trigger, no response but idle goes back down. Eventually, idle goes all way back down where it should be and full throttle response. Will stay that way for rest of flush.



So far I have: had carb professionally rebuilt, cleaned out fuel tank, cleaned pick up screens, blown out all fuel lines, replaced cdi. No help; problem still there. Any thoughts are appreciated

