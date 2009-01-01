|
1995 Polaris SL650 Extremely Weak Spark, HELP!
The ski was running last night, but it was bogging, so this morning I rebuilt the carbs and after I reinstalled the carbs I had no spark. I didnt touch any wiring, all I did was take out and reinstall the carbs and charge the battery overnight. It ran fine yesterday, and now all the sudden I only have 1.7 volts to each spark plug. I checked all grounds and made sure all electrical connections were clean and tight, still extremely weak... Ive done all the testing I can do and pretty much everything checks out except for extremely low voltage from the CDI box, so I have a new CDI on the way, but I dont know if thats the problem or not... any ideas? Thanks...
