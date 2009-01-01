I am putting new bearings in my jet pump on my 2007 yamaha fx cruiser ho. What grease should I use. Is Green Grease as good as any? It says Nlgi 1.5 on the tube, its synthetic and waterproof. Lucas extra heavy duty grease is Nlgi 2, doesn't say waterproof but does say "high speed" anti sling.

Anyways, what is best?