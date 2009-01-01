|
|
-
Help with grease
I am putting new bearings in my jet pump on my 2007 yamaha fx cruiser ho. What grease should I use. Is Green Grease as good as any? It says Nlgi 1.5 on the tube, its synthetic and waterproof. Lucas extra heavy duty grease is Nlgi 2, doesn't say waterproof but does say "high speed" anti sling.
Anyways, what is best?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- petestrob
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules