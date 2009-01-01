Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: APP for Phone (android) that measures 5-60 MPH and top speed? Cant find one! #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 535 APP for Phone (android) that measures 5-60 MPH and top speed? Cant find one! Saw a video where a guy had a VBOX Sport GPS tool which he was able to set at 5MPH to start recording speeds, and showed him 5-20, 5-30, 5-60mph times.



I have tried looking for a phone app to do the same thing, but they are all CAR drag apps that have no option to start recording at 5MPH.



With my seadoo in neutral, the time to hit the gas, switch into 'gear' and go ruins all my times, and I am not getting accurate results.



This is just something I am doing for fun, and not something I want to spend $500 on getting a pro GPS measurement tool. Don't really want to spend any money on it - except for maybe $5 for an app if it actually WORKS.



