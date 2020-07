Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Westcoast Head on Kaw 750 Zxi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location Nashville Posts 6 Westcoast Head on Kaw 750 Zxi Can someone educate me on the cooling for a 750 engine? The Westcoast head has 2 water ports and I am wondering how the water flows in the cylinders and exhaust. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 35 Posts 230 Re: Westcoast Head on Kaw 750 Zxi Water from pump goes into the exhaust manifold, which feeds into your cylinders. It then moves up into the head. A stock head has one fitting that feeds the “head pipe” of the exhaust that is bolted to the top of the exhaust manifold.



Aftermarket, or drilled heads with more than the 1 water fitting, allow more water to leave the engine and be dumped overboard. So make sure one of those fittings does feed the exhaust, and the other goes out another pisser out the hull or it dumps into your tail area of your exhaust chamber or into the waterbox.



Not sure any of that helps, but I hope it did.

1989 SX 1994 TS





