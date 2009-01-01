|
|
-
2001 STX DI idles poor, sometimes dies
The title tells all...other than a poor idle, the ski runs great!
It has a clean tank, new fuel and oil...recently replaced the fuel pump, plugs are new and to factory spec.
What could be the problem? Im reasonably certain that its simple...
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules