Poor idle 2001 Kawasaki 1100 STX DI
Hi, I am experiencing poor idle and the engine shuts down at idle. Other than that, the ski runs great!
I recently replaced a bad fuel pump, so at that time I cleaned out the fuel tank...so fresh gas and oil are already done. I also changed the plugs according to the manual. There is flow through the emm...and I dont think the emm is a problem.
Perhaps I need to run fuel injector cleaner? Not sure. There are no codes on the screen. I have the service manual, but theres really nothing that points to the problem. Im thinking this is a simple problem and Im thinking to complicated. Any advice? I dont want to throw parts at it.
Thanks for your help
