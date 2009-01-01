Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Poor idle 2001 Kawasaki 1100 STX DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location cincinnati Age 56 Posts 2 Poor idle 2001 Kawasaki 1100 STX DI Hi, I am experiencing poor idle and the engine shuts down at idle. Other than that, the ski runs great!

I recently replaced a bad fuel pump, so at that time I cleaned out the fuel tank...so fresh gas and oil are already done. I also changed the plugs according to the manual. There is flow through the emm...and I dont think the emm is a problem.

Perhaps I need to run fuel injector cleaner? Not sure. There are no codes on the screen. I have the service manual, but theres really nothing that points to the problem. Im thinking this is a simple problem and Im thinking to complicated. Any advice? I dont want to throw parts at it.

Thanks for your help





