Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550/SX550 ingnition msd blaster/automotive coil conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Toronto Age 38 Posts 3 JS550/SX550 ingnition msd blaster/automotive coil conversion So here's a stupid question... Anyone attempted a coil conversion to an automotive style coil like a couple of MSD blaster coils or a motorcycle equal?



Tough to find 550 CDI Igniters these days... working stators & charge coils with plates too. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules