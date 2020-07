Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: B1 drop/UP nozzle? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Omaha Posts 183 B1 drop/UP nozzle? Does anyone sell a drop/UP nozzle for the stock pump? I found 1 on Impros but looks like it is sold with a whole Solas pump assembly, not just nozzle by itself. #Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)

2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100

2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited

Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"

1999 Polaris PRO 785

1997 Seadoo SPX



Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited

2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited

Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited

Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open

Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A

2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited



Get a setup from a Raider.

