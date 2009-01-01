I am fighting a demon! My 550 is hard to start cold. After the first hard start of the day it starts instantly all day! This is a brand new SBN with my old jets and new Viton 2.0 needle and seat. 45 deg intake. I suspect needle is leaking overnight! Pop off is 19. Should I be able to block return line and leave pop off tester on pumped to 19 overnight to verify. Also, what it typically used to prime cold? Him many pumps.
Dewey