Hello all,

I recently got a 94 SeaDoo XP that ran, but not well. It would start and idle but when I touched the gas it would die. So I decided to rebuild the carbs and replace the oil injection lines. I finished rebuilding them and put them back on, and it fired for less than a second and it shut off. I then tried cranking it again but no luck. I check the fuel feed line to ensure it was primed, and it was. So then I assumed that I mustve messed up rebuilding the carbs, so I poured some 50:1 down the carbs just to make sure it would still fire, but no luck. I then wondered if I still had spark, and I had strong spark on both cylinder. I currently have no clue what is wrong and would appreciate any advice. Thanks!