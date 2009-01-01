Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 SeaDoo XP fueling issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location MI Age 18 Posts 5 94 SeaDoo XP fueling issue Hello all,



I recently got a 94 SeaDoo XP that ran, but not well. It would start and idle but when I touched the gas it would die. So I decided to rebuild the carbs and replace the oil injection lines. I finished rebuilding them and put them back on, and it fired for less than a second and it shut off. I then tried cranking it again but no luck. I check the fuel feed line to ensure it was primed, and it was. So then I assumed that I mustve messed up rebuilding the carbs, so I poured some 50:1 down the carbs just to make sure it would still fire, but no luck. I then wondered if I still had spark, and I had strong spark on both cylinder. I currently have no clue what is wrong and would appreciate any advice. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

