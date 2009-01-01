Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo Wake 155 stalling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location NJ - New Jersey Age 59 Posts 1 Seadoo Wake 155 stalling My 2007 Wake 155 stalls while running. After about 30 minutes running. I've only had it out once this season. When it does, it will not start up again until I pull the key and reattach, and then its starts up immediately. It stalls abruptly, as if the key just got pulled, it just stops, it shouldn't be gas, have fresh 93 octane. Also, several times it would almost stall, idle way down, then I get the double beep as if I just plugged in the key and it keeps running without stalling, it seems as if there is a bad connection in the ignition/key? I noticed that when 1st plugging on key, the display says SENSOR, no codes though, and nothing while running. I've had the key on it when not running and tried hitting wires etc trying to get the double beep, no luck. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

