Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Minnesota Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged It was rolled a few weeks ago and now doesn't wanna run over 5-6mph. Just loses power completely when you get on the throttle. I'm not sure if we got a bad batch of gas maybe? I've changed it the battery & replaced the sparkplugs but it doesn't run any better. By chance do you know whether or not jet ski's have a "limp mode" that would maybe have to be reset if they're rolled? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Portland OR Posts 25 Blog Entries 1 Re: Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged Rolled (you mean flipped over)? Did your turn it over the way it shows to do it on the sticker?

