Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged
It was rolled a few weeks ago and now doesn't wanna run over 5-6mph. Just loses power completely when you get on the throttle. I'm not sure if we got a bad batch of gas maybe? I've changed it the battery & replaced the sparkplugs but it doesn't run any better. By chance do you know whether or not jet ski's have a "limp mode" that would maybe have to be reset if they're rolled?
Re: Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged
Rolled (you mean flipped over)? Did your turn it over the way it shows to do it on the sticker?
