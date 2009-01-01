 Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged
  Today, 12:28 AM #1
    Jermc
    Jermc is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    1
    Blog Entries
    1

    Question Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged

    It was rolled a few weeks ago and now doesn't wanna run over 5-6mph. Just loses power completely when you get on the throttle. I'm not sure if we got a bad batch of gas maybe? I've changed it the battery & replaced the sparkplugs but it doesn't run any better. By chance do you know whether or not jet ski's have a "limp mode" that would maybe have to be reset if they're rolled?
  Today, 02:28 AM #2
    955i
    955i is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 955i's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Portland OR
    Posts
    25
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Please help.. 2008 Kawasaki 250x supercharged

    Rolled (you mean flipped over)? Did your turn it over the way it shows to do it on the sticker?
    Best Syncing Tool for your important pwc manuals... fully encrypted and available on all your computers... I store all my jetski manuals and other important files here.
    http://www.sync.com/get-started?_sync_refer=34243c8c0
