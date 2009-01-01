Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Denver Posts 16 X2 questions Hey all!



just picked up my first x2. I have a few 550s and a 76 js400 and know most of the ins and outs for those. But the 650 is new to me!



Anyways, when I purchased the x2 I was told it was water ready. Ran and sounded great out of the water. Went to drop it in the lake and all it would do was idle and anything above that it would backfire and die.



Long story short, I rebuild the carb (sbn44) and pulled the flywheel and found there was no woodruff key. Got that all installed and cleaned everything up as well as cutting back the spark plug wires a little bit for fresh wire. Put her in the water and tuned the carb on the trailer.



Now it seems to be running pretty good in the water but it struggles to plane. But once it does it runs okay, next to my buddies 650sx he steadily pulls on me with the same setup. (Carb intake etc..)



Main thing im concerned about is the struggle to plane and it just doesnt seem like it has any pep. My js400 seems to run better lol. I forgot my compression tester so I havent been able to test compression. What is standard compression for a stock 650?



It is a 1990 x2 with a sbn44, intake mani, and west coast intake grate. Thats as far as I know all the aftermarket parts.



