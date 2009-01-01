Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2020 rxp x 300 Intercooler cleaning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Southeast Michigan Posts 30 2020 rxp x 300 Intercooler cleaning Hello I lost some power on my ski only getting 7700rpm maxing out at 72 i have a scom so it should be going 76mph, I called the dealer and they said its is most likely oil in the intercooler, how do I clean it?





I will be getting a catch can soon





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by Christier; Yesterday at 10:16 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules