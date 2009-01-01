 2020 rxp x 300 Intercooler cleaning
  Yesterday, 10:08 PM
    Christier
    Nov 2016
    Southeast Michigan
    2020 rxp x 300 Intercooler cleaning

    Hello I lost some power on my ski only getting 7700rpm maxing out at 72 i have a scom so it should be going 76mph, I called the dealer and they said its is most likely oil in the intercooler, how do I clean it?


    I will be getting a catch can soon


