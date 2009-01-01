|
2020 rxp x 300 Intercooler cleaning
Hello I lost some power on my ski only getting 7700rpm maxing out at 72 i have a scom so it should be going 76mph, I called the dealer and they said its is most likely oil in the intercooler, how do I clean it?
I will be getting a catch can soon
