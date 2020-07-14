 701 62T sbn 38 with Bent Throttle Plate!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 09:51 PM #1
    kingal69
    kingal69 is offline
    Frequent Poster kingal69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    282

    701 62T sbn 38 with Bent Throttle Plate!

    Well I rebuilt and re jetted carbs, a set of Yamaha 38s on 701 62T engine only to find a bent throttle plate on one of the carbs. Looking for a good used Mikuni sbn 38 throttle plate marked 190 by Mikuni or junk carb that has good throttle plate marked 190( plate closes off both sides of bore when idle screw is backed off). It is oval in shape, not round. Let me know if you have one. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:54 PM #2
    kingal69
    kingal69 is offline
    Frequent Poster kingal69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    282

    Re: 701 62T sbn 38 with Bent Throttle Plate!

    IMG_20200714_215222263.jpgIMG_20200714_215254632.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:04 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,293

    Re: 701 62T sbn 38 with Bent Throttle Plate!

    190 = 19 degree Bevel
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:13 PM #4
    kingal69
    kingal69 is offline
    Frequent Poster kingal69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    282

    Re: 701 62T sbn 38 with Bent Throttle Plate!

    Can I put After market 150 plates in what I was told as non serviceable( but rebuildeable) carbs if I do both? Thanks for the info!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 