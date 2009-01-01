Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Twin Keihin CDKII tuning help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location TX Posts 1 Twin Keihin CDKII tuning help! After attempting to tune my ski for the past week, i have finally decided to ask for help! imagine that. i just recently swapped a Kawasaki 750 motor into my x2, but just cant get the thing to run! my ski is running a Westcoast pipe, Westcoast exhaust manifold, ocean pro high compression head, 86 waterbox, ocean pro vortex spark arrestors, and dual 40mm Keihins. my ski has 195 compression (sea level). my Carbs are 3 jet carbs (slow, mid, and high), i have changed the mid and slow speed jet as followed. slow 72-80, mid 45-50. the pop-off pressure is also lowered to 15 psi. the ski will not start unless the choke is used at first, and after it starts with the choke, it will run for a short period of time, and then die down. there is no crispness in the throttle. when the ski is running, and i rev the throttle, the rpm's do not decrease after i let go off the throttle. my low speed set screw is currently 1 1/4 out, and my high speed jet is completely closed, as i am trying to tune the first 1/3 of throttle. I am also testing on a water hose.



hopefully i can get some help, i need my "BRAAP"!



