Rebuilt Js550 VIPER motor for sale
fully rebuilt w a viper block,
reed intake and oversized pistons for more power.
head was milled down a bit. nothing too crazy just enough to true the surface...
took it to the lake to tune carb but
sucked up rocks on edge of shore while adjusting carb and destroyed pump and impeller that were in it and then lost all interest in going back to the lake and retired both my standup skis.
sad because i performance the hell out of it w so many aftermarket upgrades.
includes
PJS Viper cyl block
New 76.5 pistons
LS exh manifold
44mm Reed intake manifold
dog bones performance reeds w cages installed
high torque starter
all machine work done and assembled
flywheel cover was replaced w flat alum plate for space
literally 0 hours on this engine
put a 44 carb and exh pipe and its pretty close to drop in ready
some bolt heads and chrome nuts have rust.. just cosmetic
20200712_135219.jpg20200712_135229.jpg20200712_135242.jpg20200712_135251.jpg
accepting offers for engine as seen
PM me w offers or questions
may ship without plate as may not fit in box
Last edited by I8A4RE; Yesterday at 07:55 PM.
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
