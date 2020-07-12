 Rebuilt Js550 VIPER motor for sale
  Yesterday, 07:54 PM
    I8A4RE
    I8A4RE is offline
    Frequent Poster I8A4RE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    46
    Posts
    202

    Rebuilt Js550 VIPER motor for sale

    fully rebuilt w a viper block,
    reed intake and oversized pistons for more power.
    head was milled down a bit. nothing too crazy just enough to true the surface...
    took it to the lake to tune carb but
    sucked up rocks on edge of shore while adjusting carb and destroyed pump and impeller that were in it and then lost all interest in going back to the lake and retired both my standup skis.
    sad because i performance the hell out of it w so many aftermarket upgrades.

    includes
    PJS Viper cyl block
    New 76.5 pistons
    LS exh manifold
    44mm Reed intake manifold
    dog bones performance reeds w cages installed
    high torque starter
    all machine work done and assembled
    flywheel cover was replaced w flat alum plate for space

    literally 0 hours on this engine
    put a 44 carb and exh pipe and its pretty close to drop in ready
    some bolt heads and chrome nuts have rust.. just cosmetic
    20200712_135219.jpg20200712_135229.jpg20200712_135242.jpg20200712_135251.jpg
    accepting offers for engine as seen
    PM me w offers or questions
    may ship without plate as may not fit in box
    Last edited by I8A4RE; Yesterday at 07:55 PM.

    $$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
    88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
    89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
