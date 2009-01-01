Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 WaveRunner 3 fuel issues?.....driving me crazy #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Oklahoma Posts 2 1991 WaveRunner 3 fuel issues?.....driving me crazy Evening All, I have purchased a nice 1991 ski that last ran a few years ago and has been stored inside during this time. I have rebuilt the carb, new fuel lines, new spark boots, new check valve, new tank rubber mount for fuel lines, cleaned fuel selector valve, new plugs..... It is driving me nuts I cant get the ski to run past half throttle out on the water without choke. Water box is clear no broken baffle. I have been all over this ski checking, coil pulse, stator, impeller, etc. Idles great and runs great up to half throttle. If I pull choke I can get full throttle and the power turns on great out on water. The high adjustment screw has been adjusted from closed to almost all the way out 1/4 turn as I went. The pop off test perfect... This ski is all stock....



All checks out clear.



Any Ideas? I am about to give up. Been working on anything with a motor most my life, but this is a first for me with a jet ski..

