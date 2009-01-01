|
|
-
97 GSX starter cranks as soon as battery is connected Help
97 GSX Ran great out on river till getting a 12v low error, took it in to dock, where it would not start again. got it on trailer and heard a sound like a bilge fan, right under airbox. (i am assuming it was starter spinning)
took off ground from battery, took it home and charged battery, as soon as i connected the negative terminal (dess key not on post), starter starts to crank.
replaced start button, and starter relay. Still same issue. if i unplug the switch lead to the starter relay (black and yellow wire in waterproof connector) then the starter doesn't crank, and 2 beeps when i put in dess key
any ideas where to look, I am assuming something inline in the yellow/black wire circuit is bad) could it be MPEM? is there any way to determine MPEM is issue?
thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules