Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GSX starter cranks as soon as battery is connected Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 24 97 GSX starter cranks as soon as battery is connected Help 97 GSX Ran great out on river till getting a 12v low error, took it in to dock, where it would not start again. got it on trailer and heard a sound like a bilge fan, right under airbox. (i am assuming it was starter spinning)

took off ground from battery, took it home and charged battery, as soon as i connected the negative terminal (dess key not on post), starter starts to crank.

replaced start button, and starter relay. Still same issue. if i unplug the switch lead to the starter relay (black and yellow wire in waterproof connector) then the starter doesn't crank, and 2 beeps when i put in dess key



any ideas where to look, I am assuming something inline in the yellow/black wire circuit is bad)



