1995 Sea Doo HX for sale
Stock, one owner, garage kept, dealership serviced,
o rings, fuel lines replaced 2015, only non ethanal fuel used
Asking $2,000. This ski runs great, never any problems.
Very clean. Florida East Coast 386-299-8763 for photos
