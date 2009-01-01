Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 xp 800 jetting recommendations? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Southern, Virginia Age 38 Posts 129 95 xp 800 jetting recommendations? I have recently purchased a 95 xp 800 with Coffman recreation pipe, buckshot head, open air flame arrestors, and 46 mm buckshot carbs. It is tuned for 93 octane and is running very rich. It is hard to start in water and I have to hold the gas wide open to get it to if it ever does. The plugs are super rich looking and it would only crank with iridium plugs. I bought standard plugs and it was almost impossible to start. The carb takes mikuni jets. I havent opened carbs up yet to see what jets are in it. I was hoping someone could inform on some jets sizes to purchase to get this pocket rocket running like it should. Text me at 1 434-298-1119 if you would like. Thank you, Aaron Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

