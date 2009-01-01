Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 900 STS Idling Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Tennessee Posts 4 2002 900 STS Idling Issue Good afternoon,



Over the past several months I have been working on getting my two 2002 900 STS jet skis back in working order. Each of them only have 10 hours on them.



I drained the old gas out of both of them and filled up with fresh premix gas. I also replaced all of the oil and fuel lines and replaced the fuel filters.



I am having an odd issue though. One of the 900 STS jet skis is running perfectly. I never removed the carbs or anything. Fresh gas and a new battery and it starts up after a few seconds and idles great and runs great with a water hose attached.



The other jet ski is giving me an issue. The first time I started it it ran great with a hose attached, but ever since the first time it does not run as well. It only idles around 900 rpm while the other one will idle close to 1,800 which is what the owner's manual says it should be for out of water.



I installed a primer kit in the one that is not running great. (I left the choke and installed the primer like this guy did http://greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=90645).



The odd thing is when I prime the ski and start it it idles up like it should and runs great for a few seconds until it uses up the primed gas which is when it idles back down to 900 rpm. Once I give it any throttle it just dies.



The odd thing is when I prime the ski and start it it idles up like it should and runs great for a few seconds until it uses up the primed gas which is when it idles back down to 900 rpm. Once I give it any throttle it just dies.

Does anyone have any ideas on this? I would appreciate any insight.

