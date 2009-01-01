Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Got a pair of '06 F12x 10 days ago #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location FL Posts 1 Got a pair of '06 F12x 10 days ago These are the 1st PWC's I have been around. The guy had many year's worth of maintenance records and invoices back to 2007, and on July 2nd spent over $1200 getting them "in shape" to sell. Turbo oil lines replaced, seals, bolts, and several other repairs and maintenance. They even have towable covers. He spent about the same amount getting the trailer rebuilt from the ground up last year. SO, I felt pretty good buying them, for $5k. Sitting on the trailer in his driveway, the oil looked great, idled well, no error codes, and they look really nice. I took them out and one ran about 60 mph and the other about 58 after a new waste gate actuator.



Less than 2 weeks later, I've spent hours here reading and learning. I am in the process of replacing both driveshaft bearing carrier assy's, as the skis drained a lot of water out of the plugs after 2 riders. There's not enough to run out after a riding a while with 1 rider. I dried them out, floated them off the trailer to the dock, opened the seats, and saw water dripping around that area on both of them. Along with that, one has the dreaded milky oil, and needs a manifold. Water ran out of the #4 exhaust port when I got it off. The guy has an invoice for $3200 to get a manifold replaced a few years ago on one of them, and i hope it was the other one!



Both have had the jet pumps rebuilt in the last couple of years, and the one I have taken off looks good. I hope the other is OK too. For them to run as well as they do with all the problems that need fixing, I figure they must be way over-engineered to be able to take all the neglect and abuse. No telling how long the one has run with water in the oil, as the inside bottom of the #4 exhaust port on the manifold has a 50 cent piece-sized hole after I scraped out the corrosion and carbon.



f12x manifold1.jpgf12x manifold2.jpg



I hope I can get them back in shape and they don't self-destruct, as I just spent another $1300 on manifold and bearing assy's.

