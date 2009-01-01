Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Testing Mikuni carb impluse fuel pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location North Texas Age 61 Posts 21 Testing Mikuni carb impluse fuel pump I had some gas set in my carb for a year mid project. I rebuilt it with the right parts last year. I opened up the needle/seat side and sprayed it down. There wasn't much gunk there but what little may have been sticking seems to be cleaned up.



I put a gallon of new fuel into the tank and tiltled the ski back so the fuel pickups would be wet. I pumped a little air into the tank to get fuel down the hose toward the carb. I later used my vacuum pump to prime the fuel line to the carb. My impuse nipple holds vaccum and so do the fuel inlet/return nipples. I've disasssembled the fuel pump side and don't see anything strange. I can't seem to be able to get fuel to come out of the return nipple to verify that the pump is operating correctly. I have tried it both with and without spark plugs installed. I wanted to make it easier on my starter but thought that maybe there isn't enough pressure to impulse the pump without plugs installed.



I have the carb just sitting on the manifold studs and a hose on the return nipple going to a container. Am I defeating the system with anything I have disconnected? I hate to keep having to completely install and remove the carb to keep checking components so I'm sort of bench testing it on the ski. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location North Texas Age 61 Posts 21 Re: Testing Mikuni carb impluse fuel pump I also connected a vacuum gauge to the inlet nipple and cranked it. No vacuum pressure. (Can't remember if I reconnected the return hose to the carb or not.) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) phoenix02 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules