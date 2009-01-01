 Testing Mikuni carb impluse fuel pump
    Testing Mikuni carb impluse fuel pump

    I had some gas set in my carb for a year mid project. I rebuilt it with the right parts last year. I opened up the needle/seat side and sprayed it down. There wasn't much gunk there but what little may have been sticking seems to be cleaned up.

    I put a gallon of new fuel into the tank and tiltled the ski back so the fuel pickups would be wet. I pumped a little air into the tank to get fuel down the hose toward the carb. I later used my vacuum pump to prime the fuel line to the carb. My impuse nipple holds vaccum and so do the fuel inlet/return nipples. I've disasssembled the fuel pump side and don't see anything strange. I can't seem to be able to get fuel to come out of the return nipple to verify that the pump is operating correctly. I have tried it both with and without spark plugs installed. I wanted to make it easier on my starter but thought that maybe there isn't enough pressure to impulse the pump without plugs installed.

    I have the carb just sitting on the manifold studs and a hose on the return nipple going to a container. Am I defeating the system with anything I have disconnected? I hate to keep having to completely install and remove the carb to keep checking components so I'm sort of bench testing it on the ski.
    Re: Testing Mikuni carb impluse fuel pump

    I also connected a vacuum gauge to the inlet nipple and cranked it. No vacuum pressure. (Can't remember if I reconnected the return hose to the carb or not.)
