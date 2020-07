Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lake Erie standup riding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location ohio Age 53 Posts 22 Lake Erie standup riding Anyone have experience riding around Cataba Island on Lake Erie. Specifically want to ride close to East Harbor beach area. Just wondering where to launch.



